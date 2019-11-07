Gray Television +11% after merger-fueled record revenues

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has risen 11% and on pace for its highest close since May after topping Q3 expectations on top and bottom lines.

With the merger with Raycom Media, revenues rose 85% to a record $517M, near the high end of its guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA was significantly above the high end of guidance as broadcast and corporate operating expenses were below the low end.

Net income was $59M, the second-best for a Gray third quarter.

Broadcast cash flow came in at a record $192M (up 42% Y/Y).

It's guiding to Q4 revenue of $549M-$558M (vs. consensus for $560.6M).

