Asanko Gold reports Q3 earnings recognizes $128M write-down on Ghana JV

Asanko Gold (AKG -6.1% ) recognized impairment charge of $128.3M on its equity investment in Asanko Gold Mines, a JV in Ghana on an equal basis with Gold Fields; updated life of mine plan is still subject to completion, but remains on track to be completed and published along with an updated mineral resource and reserve declaration in Q1 2020

Achieved average gold price of $1,443/oz in Q3; targets AISC for 2019 of between $1,040 to $1,060/oz, despite achieving Q3 AISC of $1,179/oz.

Gold production of 62,440 ounces, on track to meet 2019 production guidance of 225,000 to 245,000 ounces.

Asanko Gold reported net loss of $147.5M mostly related to the write-down whilst adjusted net income was $0.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.4M compared to $13.3M in prior year quarter

