Stocks pare gains as some advisers push back on tariff rollback plan

Stocks take a leg down after Reuters reports that White House advisers and President Trump's re-election campaign are pushing back on the prospect that the phase-one U.S.-China trade deal will include rolling back tariffs.

The Nasdaq pares its earlier 0.9% gain to +0.4% , the S&P 500's 0.7% rise retreats to +0.3% , and the Dow, which had been up as much as 1.0%, is up 0.7% .

The 10-year Treasury is down, pushing yield up 12 basis points to 1.928%; that's helping financial stocks

Seven out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are rising, with energy ( +1.2% ) and financials ( +0.9% ) outpacing the broader market; while utilities ( -1.5% ) and real estate ( -0.9% ) lead the decliners.

Crude oil advances 1.2% to $57.04 per barrel.

Gold falls 1.6% to $1,469.20 per ounce.