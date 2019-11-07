Stocks pare gains as some advisers push back on tariff rollback plan

Stocks take a leg down after Reuters reports that White House advisers and President Trump's re-election campaign are pushing back on the prospect that the phase-one U.S.-China trade deal will include rolling back tariffs.
The Nasdaq pares its earlier 0.9% gain to +0.4%, the S&P 500's 0.7% rise retreats to +0.3%, and the Dow, which had been up as much as 1.0%, is up 0.7%.
The 10-year Treasury is down, pushing yield up 12 basis points to 1.928%; that's helping financial stocks
Seven out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are rising, with energy (+1.2%) and financials (+0.9%) outpacing the broader market; while utilities (-1.5%) and real estate (-0.9%) lead the decliners.
Crude oil advances 1.2% to $57.04 per barrel.
Gold falls 1.6% to $1,469.20 per ounce.
Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.14.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis