Apollo Global gears up for privatization of credit markets

Apollo Global Management (APO -0.8% ) expects its $200B debt business to benefit from a major privatization of credit markets as borrowers turn away from traditional Wall Street banks and embrace direct lending.

via Bloomberg.

Executives talked about the trend during their annual investor day meeting and noted a $1.8B loan commitment for New Media Investment Group's takeover of Gannett as evidence of the direct-lending shift.

While Apollo has $70B of available capital for credit investments, it's not taking excessive risks -- two-thirds of its credit portfolio are investment-grade assets, executives said.