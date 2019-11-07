TimkenSteel +18% post positive Q3 free cash flow

TimkenSteel (TMST +17.9% ) generated positive free cash flow of $32.5 in Q3, as compared to negative 7M in Q3 2018; TMST was able to pay down $35M.

Net sales decreased 33% Y/Y to $274M primarily due to lower volume as well as lower raw material surcharges; ship tons declined 29% to 209,600 and surcharge revenue decreased $56M primarily due to a declining No. 1 busheling scrap index and lower volume.

In October 2019 completed a refinancing of asset-based revolving credit facility (or ABL); the amended ABL matures on October 15, 2024, and increases borrowing capacity by $100M to $400M

The company expects Q4 shipments to be down ~15% sequentially, with adjusted EBITDA projected between break-even to negative $10M; production levels are expected to be below Q3 2019

