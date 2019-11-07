Gold slides as yields rise amid trade deal hopes

Gold futures (GLD -1.5% ) fell to their lowest settlement in three months and largest weekly percentage decline in more than a year, as a surge of optimism about a phase one U.S.-China trade deal sparked a rise in debt yields, dulling the appeal of precious metals.

December Comex gold closed -1.8% to $1,466.40/oz., the lowest settlement since Aug. 2 for a most-active contract, and December silver settled -3.3% to $17.01/oz.

Gold was fell below its 100-day moving average of $1,476/oz. for the first time since May.

"Gold's longer-term bullish outlook should still be reasserting itself, but that might not happen until we see a major selloff that targets the $1,450/oz. level," says OANDA market analyst Edward Moya.

Among the major precious metals names: GOLD -2.9% , AUY -5.6% , KGC -14.2% , NEM -1.8% , AU -3.6% , GFI -7.8% , HMY -5.5% , SBGL -4.3% , AG -3.6% , WPM -2.1% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, AGQ, PHYS, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, ZSL, BAR, DGP, RING, GLDI, DSLV, SLVP, GLDM, OUNZ