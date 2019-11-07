Gold slides as yields rise amid trade deal hopes

Gold futures (GLD -1.5%) fell to their lowest settlement in three months and largest weekly percentage decline in more than a year, as a surge of optimism about a phase one U.S.-China trade deal sparked a rise in debt yields, dulling the appeal of precious metals.
December Comex gold closed -1.8% to $1,466.40/oz., the lowest settlement since Aug. 2 for a most-active contract, and December silver settled -3.3% to $17.01/oz.
Gold was fell below its 100-day moving average of $1,476/oz. for the first time since May.
"Gold's longer-term bullish outlook should still be reasserting itself, but that might not happen until we see a major selloff that targets the $1,450/oz. level," says OANDA market analyst Edward Moya.
Among the major precious metals names: GOLD -2.9%, AUY -5.6%, KGC -14.2%, NEM -1.8%, AU -3.6%, GFI -7.8%, HMY -5.5%, SBGL -4.3%, AG -3.6%, WPM -2.1%.
