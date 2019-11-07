Tegna +1.7% after revenue positives in Q3

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 1.7% after beating revenue expectations in Q3, aided by acquisitions as well as broad organic growth.
Revenues rose 2.4% overall to $551.9M. Adjusted total revenue excluding political rose 14%.
Net income from continuing operations was down to $48M absent the political revenue in a non-election year; non-GAAP net income was $58M.
Revenue breakout: Advertising and Marketing Services, $297.3M (up 12.3%); Subscription, $240.7M (up 16%); Political, $8.1M (down 86.5%); Other, $5.7M (down 9.5%).
Free cash flow was $105M.
Total debt was $4.2B and net leverage was 4.9x, "on track to delever to approximately 4.1x by the end of 2020."
For Q4, it's guiding to non-GAAP revenue growth (excluding political) in the high 20s.
for the full year, it expects subscription revenue to grow in the high teens.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TGNA