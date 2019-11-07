Tegna +1.7% after revenue positives in Q3

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 1.7% after beating revenue expectations in Q3, aided by acquisitions as well as broad organic growth.

Revenues rose 2.4% overall to $551.9M. Adjusted total revenue excluding political rose 14%.

Net income from continuing operations was down to $48M absent the political revenue in a non-election year; non-GAAP net income was $58M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and Marketing Services, $297.3M (up 12.3%); Subscription, $240.7M (up 16%); Political, $8.1M (down 86.5%); Other, $5.7M (down 9.5%).

Free cash flow was $105M.

Total debt was $4.2B and net leverage was 4.9x, "on track to delever to approximately 4.1x by the end of 2020."

For Q4, it's guiding to non-GAAP revenue growth (excluding political) in the high 20s.

for the full year, it expects subscription revenue to grow in the high teens.

Earnings call transcript