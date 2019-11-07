Bankruptcy court OKs Kinder Morgan's Southcross pipeline purchase

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.8% ) says it closed on its acquisition of Southcross Energy's Corpus Christi natural gas pipeline network and Bay City Lateral for $76M.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved the sale on Oct. 22.

"These assets are a nice complement to our existing Texas portfolio of assets and allow for further connectivity on our Texas Intrastate system," KMI says.

Southcross filed for bankruptcy protection in April, listing total assets of $610M and total debts of $614M.