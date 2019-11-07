Cincinnati Bell +7% amid soft revenue drop

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) has risen 7% on the day and is climbing into the market close after its revenues edged Q3 expectations and the company reiterated full-year guidance.

Revenues fell slightly in the entertainment/communications segment to bring the overall figure to $382.5M.

Operating income came to $23M and EBITDA to $102M.

Revenue breakout: Entertainment and Communications, $249M (down 1.9%); IT Services and Hardware, $141M (flat).

Fiber-to-the-premise high-speed Internet net activations: 3,800 in Cincinnati, 900 in Hawaii.

It's reaffirmed its outlook for 2019 revenues of $1.515B-$1.575B and EBITDA of $400M-$410M.

