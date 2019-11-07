Energy Transfer sees 2023 in-service date for new Gulf Coast export plant

Energy Transfer (ET -1.6% ) says talks with potential shippers to build a Texas Gulf Coast crude export facility capable of handling Very Large Crude Carriers are progressing on schedule, and the company has advanced the regulatory and permitting process for the project.

Plans call for the facility to be connected to ET's Nederland, Tex., crude terminal, although a final investment decision has not yet been made, CFO Thomas Long said during today's earnings conference call.

ET said the Permian Express 4 crude pipeline expansion, which added 120K bbl/day of capacity to its Permian express pipeline system, went into full service on Oct. 1 and now is operating at full capacity.

As a result of increased customer interest in the open season for the Dakota Access pipeline system as well as the SemGroup acquisition and the Ted Collins pipeline project, ET said it has extended and modified the current supplemental open season to include the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal as a destination for shippers.