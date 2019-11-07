EchoStar +3.9% after Q3 beats

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) has picked up 3.9% today on its Q3 report, where it beat on top and bottom lines despite swinging to a loss.

Revenues rose 3.5% to $472.3M amid strength in its core Hughes unit, in a quarter where the company spun off its BSS business to Dish Network.

EchoStar swung to a net loss of $21.1M from a year-ago gain of $16.5M. Adjusted EBITDA was $148.3M.

It grew its consumer subscriber base by about 22,000 driven by international gains; North American capacity is "relatively full."

Revenue by segment: Hughes, $463.7M (up 4.3%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $4.1M (down 39.8%); Corporate/other, $4.4M (down 6%).

