Booking Holdings +4% off strong room nights growth

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings were up 4.1% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 3.8% increase. On a constant currency basis, bookings rose 7% during the quarter.

Room nights sold were up 11.0%, while rental car days were 8.5% higher. Airline tickets were down 2.5% on an unit basis.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA rose 5% during the quarter to $2.50B vs. $2.45B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in a range of $1.21B to $1.235B for Q4.

BKNG +3.73% AH to $1,918.99.

