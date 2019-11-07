GoPro pops after earnings topper

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is up 10.44% in AH trading after posting a narrower Q3 loss than anticipated and strong Plus subscribers growth.

GoPro reports an EBITDA loss of $52.7M for the quarter and a gross margin rate of 23.4% vs. 33.2% a year ago.

"We are reiterating our annual revenue outlook of six-to-nine percent growth, and increasing our profitability outlook for the fourth quarter and 2019," says GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman. "HERO8 Black and MAX are generating the highest positive social sentiment metrics of any new GoPro and are setting record unit sales for new cameras at GoPro.com," he adds.

Previously: GoPro EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)