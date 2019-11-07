Disney +3.8% as networks, films pace Q4 beat

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 3.8% postmarket after easily clearing the Street's profit bar in fiscal Q4 earnings, paced by strong gains in its TV networks and film studio juiced by its Fox acquisitions.

Revenues grew 34% Y/Y to $19.1B for the quarter. For the fiscal year, revenues were up 17% to $69.57B.

Total segment operating income rose 5% to $3.44B. Net income from continuing operations was $785M.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $6.51B (up 22%); Parks, Experiences and Products, $6.66B (up 8%); Studio Entertainment, $3.31B (up 52%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $3.43B (up 316%).

Broadcast was an unexpected strength in Media Networks revenues, coming in well ahead of schedule at $2.27B.

Cash from continuing operations was $1.72B, and free cash flow $409M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release