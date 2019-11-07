Uniti Group trims 2019 guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Q3 FFO of $65.0M, or 30 cents per share, misses the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.

Compares with $93.2M, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 consolidated revenue of $263.6M, misses the consensus estimate of $270.9M, and increased from $252.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Uniti Fiber contributed $78.0M of revenue and Uniti Leasing contributed $179.6M; Uniti Towers had $3.3M of revenue.

Sees 2019 revenue of $1.06B-$1.07B vs. previous range of $1.07B-$1.08B; consensus $1.07B

Sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $812M-$821M vs. prior view of $815-$824M.

“We continue to evaluate several opportunities that will optimize our portfolio of premier infrastructure assets, including recycling capital and discontinuing certain non-core products and services,” said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.

Continues negotiations with Windstream and certain of its creditors.

Conference call at 4:15 PM ET.

