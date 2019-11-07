Monster Beverage tops estimates, dials up more buybacks

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports case sales were up to 9.7% in Q3 and average net sales per case improved to $9.25 from $9.09.

Gross margin fell back 40 bps from a year ago during the quarter. The negative impact of MNST's geographical and product sales mix during the quarter was only partially offset by price increases as well as reduced input costs.

Operating income came in at $395.4M vs. $339.6M a year ago. Operating margin was 34.9% of sales vs. 34.5% consensus.

Monster's board approved a new $500M share buyback plan.

Shares of Monster are up 0.65% AH to $57.01.

