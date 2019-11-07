Gap -7% after slashing guidance and CEO exit

Gap (NYSE:GPS) announces that CEO Art Peck will step down from his position and from the company's board following a brief transition period.

Non-executive Chairman of the Board Robert Fisher will serve as president and chief executive officer on an interim basis.

Gap also updated on Q3 and full-year expectations. The company expects Q3 EPS of $0.34 to $0.36 vs. $0.55 consensus and full-year EPS of $1.70 to $1.75 vs. $2.05 to $2.15 prior view and $2.06 consensus.

"This was a challenging quarter, as macro impacts and slower traffic further pressured results that have been hampered by product and operating challenges across key brands," notes CFO Teri List-Stoll.

Shares of Gap are down 6.75% in AH trading.

Source: Press Release