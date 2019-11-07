NantKwest up 17% after hours on encouraging aNK cell data

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) perks up 17% after hours in response to final data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of its off-the-shelf natural killer (aNK) cells and ImmunityBio's IL-15 superagonist N-803 in patients with a rare type of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma that was advanced and resistant to treatment. The results were presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in Maryland.

The overall response rate was 29% (n=2/7), with one radiologic complete response and the other a durable partial with more than 75% tumor regression.

The company says aNK cell therapy increased levels of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes and immune response-related gene expression with tumor tissue.