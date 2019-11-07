NortonLifeLock reports beats, names exec team

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) reports Q2 beats in its first print since Symantec closed its asset sale to Broadcom and sent along the brand name.

Q3 guidance sees revenue of $602-612M and EPS of $0.05-0.10.

Cash flow from operations totaled $181M.

Exec appointments: NLOK names CFO Vincent Pilette as CEO. Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Brown becomes the interim CFO. Richard Hill, interim CEO since May, will step down now that the enterprise security business sale is complete. All changes are effective tomorrow.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.