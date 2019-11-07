Main Street Capital Q3 NII beats as interest income holds steady

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q3 distributable net investment income of $41.6M, or 66 cents per share, rises 3% Y/Y, and beats the consensus estimate of 63 cents.

Q3 total investment income of $60.1M misses the average analyst income of $61.3M and increases 3% Y/Y.

Main Street slips 1.1% in after-hours trading of 3,119 shares.

Q3 interest income was flat little changed Y/Y at $46.2M, dividend income of $12.5M rose 47%, and fee income of $1.38M fell 59%.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $33.9M, or 54 cents per share, during the quarter.

Net asset value of $24.20 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $24.09 at Dec. 31, 2018; increase is 36 cents per share, or 1.5%, when excluding the effect of the semi-annual supplemental cash dividend paid in June 2019.

"We again generated distributable net investment income per share in excess of our regular monthly dividends, exceeding the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter by approximately 7%," said CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak.

Conference call on Nov. 8 at 10:00 AM ET.

