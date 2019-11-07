U.S.-China trade progress sparks stocks, slams Treasurys

The Dow and S&P 500 scored new record highs and U.S. Treasury bond yields jumped, as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks sparked a move to risky assets.

"The economy is solid, with no sign of inflation, and geopolitical issues seem like they may be improving," says Dan Miller, director of equities at GW&K Investment Management. "It just feels like everything is moving in the right direction."

Despite the record highs, gains cooled in the afternoon after a report cited internal disagreements in the White House over the apparent deal for both the U.S. and China to phase out tariffs.

Energy (+1.6%) topped today's S&P sector leaderboard as WTI crude oil climbed 1.4% to $57.15/bbl, followed by communication services (+0.7%), information technology (+0.7%) and financials (+0.7%).

Bank stocks, which have surged nearly 6% over the past week, extended recent gains as U.S. Treasury prices continued to retreat, lifting the 10-year yield to its highest level in more than three months; the two-year yield climbed 7 bps to 1.67% and the 10-year yield climbed 11 bps to 1.93%.

The higher yields dampened buying interest in the rate-sensitive utilities (-1.4%) and real estate (-1.1%) sectors, while consumer discretionary (-0.6%) and consumer staples (-0.4%) were the other two sectors that finished lower.