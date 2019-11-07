Activision -2% amid lukewarm Q4 guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has turned 2% lower postmarket after its Q3 report, where it topped analyst expectations but provided lukewarm guidance for the holiday quarter.

Net bookings dropped to $1.21B from a year-ago $1.66B. Net bookings from digital channels were $0.98B, down from a year-ago $1.44B (in-game net bookings of $0.71B).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 27%.

“Recent launches have enabled significant growth in the size of our audiences for our Call of Duty and World of Warcraft franchises," says CEO Bobby Kotick. "As we introduce mobile and free-to-play games based on our franchises we believe we can increase audience size, engagement and monetization across our wholly owned franchises."

Overall, monthly active users came to 316M (36M at Activision; 33M at Blizzard; 247M at King).

Operating cash flow was $309M for the quarter ($1.91B for the trailing 12 months).

It's guiding to Q4 net bookings of $2.65B vs. expectations for $2.7B, and adjusted EPS of $1.15, light of expectations for $1.27.

