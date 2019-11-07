Ladder Capital Q3 net interest income falls 21% Y/Y

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q3 core EPS of 38 cents falls a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and declined from 59 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Ladder falls 0.3% in after-hours trading of 5,434 shares.

Q3 net interest income of $30.9M falls from $38.9M a year ago.

Q3 total costs and income fell to $31.0M from $83.5M a year earlier; operating expenses of $5.31M compares with $5.46M a year ago and real estate operating expenses of $6.27M fell from $7.15M a year earlier.

Q3 after-tax core return on average equity of 10.9% falls from 17.1% a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Ladder Capital EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)