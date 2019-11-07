Keystone pipe likely back online in 'couple weeks,' Canadian Natural exec says

The Keystone crude oil pipeline may return to service within a couple of weeks, using past spills as a guide, Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) President Tim McKay said during today's earnings conference call.

Following a 2017 leak, Keystone "took about 10-15 days for it to come back. If it is on a similar path to what it was in 2017, it should be on in the next couple weeks," McKay said, adding that the outage has had very little impact on CNQ, a shipper on the pipeline.

The discount on Western Canada Select heavy crude widened today to $22.75/bbl below the North American benchmark, the biggest in 11 months, Reuters reports, highlighting market worries that it may take longer than first expected to get Keystone back online.

Keystone, operated by TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), moves 590K bbl/day of crude from Alberta to refineries in the midwestern U.S.