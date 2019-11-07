Trade Desk -4% despite double-digit Q3 growth

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is 4% lower after hours following a Q3 report where it grew revenues 38% and issued solid guidance for the current quarter.

Overall revenue rose to $164.2M; non-GAAP net income rose 19.5%, to $36.1M.

"Connected TV, audio and mobile led our channel growth," says CEO Jeff Green. "TV advertising is the largest campaign segment for many leading brands, and the digitization of TV is driving advertisers to apply data to TV ad campaigns for the first time."

Customer retention has remained over 95%.

Omnichannel remains a strategic focus, it says, noting total mobile was 48% of gross spend. Mobile video spend rose 50% Y/Y, and mobile in-app spend rose 58%.

Meanwhile, newer channels offered faster growth than more mature channels: Connected TV spend up 145%, and Audio spend up 160%.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $213M (above consensus for $211M) and EBITDA of $78.5M.

For the full year, it's revising guidance higher: revenue of at least $658M (up from $653M, and above consensus for $656.4M), and EBITDA of $209M (up from $201M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

