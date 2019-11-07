Teradata -18% after downside guide, CEO transition

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) -17.6% reports Q3 misses with downside Q4 guidance that sees EPS of $0.13-0.18 compared to the $0.58 consensus.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Recurring, $343M (consensus: $342.5M); Perpetual Software Licenses and Hardware, $16M (consensus: $31.9M); Consulting Services, $100M (consensus: $110M).

Gross margin was 56% compared to the 54.9% consensus.

CEO transition: The company appoints board chairman Victor Lund as interim CEO, effective immediately. Oliver Ratzesberger has resigned his CEO and board positions. The board has established a committee to search for a permanent replacement.

