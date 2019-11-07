NV5 Global posts sharp Q3 miss, issues downside full-year guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) -20% after-hours as it reports sharply lower than expected Q3 earnings and issues below-consensus guidance for full-year earnings and revenues.

Q3 revenues rose 25% Y/Y to $132M, but that also fell short of $139M consensus; backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $463M, up 35% from a year ago.

For FY 2019, NV5 expects EPS of $3.18-$3.42, well below $3.89 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $511M-$527M vs. $532M consensus.

For FY 2020, the company guides for EPS of $3.42-$3.98 vs. $4.59 analyst consensus and revenues of $655M-$710M vs. $586M consensus.

The company also announces the acquisition of Quantum Spatial, which it says is the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America, for $303M in cash.

NV5 expects Quantum to generate $30M of EBITDA and $128M of gross revenues in 2019.