Colony Credit Q3 reflects portfolio split, dividend cut

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) identified and separated a legacy, non-strategic portfolio during Q3 and now reports operations of its core portfolio separately from its non-strategic portfolio.

Expects to monetize most of the non-strategic portfolio and use the proceeds to provide capital to invest in its core portfolio.

Regarding the non-strategic portfolio, the company "meaningfully reduced" its book value "to better reflect the market value of such assets and also reset its dividend to a level which is now fully covered by in-place core earnings from the core portfolio alone," said Colony Credit Real Estate President and CEO Kevin P. Traenkle.

Q3 core portfolio core EPS of 34 cents and legacy, nonstrategic portfolio EPS excluding items was 5 cents.

Board declared a monthly cash dividend of 10 cents per share of class A common stock for November and December, a reduction from its previous monthly cash dividend of 14.5 cents per share.

Yesterday, Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Executive Chairman and CEO sent a non-binding letter to Colony Credit's independent directors seeking to explore with CLNC the possible internalization of the management of CLNC and a transfer of Colony Capital's credit management business to Colony Credit Real Estate.

Q3 net interest income of $26.1M falls from $30.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total expenses swells to $473.5M vs. $151.8M a year earlier.

Q3 GAAP book value (excluding noncontrolling interests in investment entities) of $16.55 per share at Sept. 30, 2019; undepreciated book value of $17.77.

