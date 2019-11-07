AXA SA offers 144M of Axa Equitable shares

AXA Equitable Holding (NYSE:EQH) reports the sale of 144M shares of its common stock by AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHF) to Goldman Sachs as the sole underwriter in a public offering of those shares.

As part of the offering, the underwriter has reserved 24M of the shares which AXA Equitable has agreed to repurchase.

The per share purchase price to be paid by the Company will equal the per share purchase price to be paid by the sole underwriter to AXA in the offering.

Goldman proposes to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange.