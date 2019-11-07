Take-Two beats on bookings, raises full-year outlook

Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 1.2% lower after hours following its fiscal Q2 report, where bookings topped expectations with 63% growth.

Its holiday guidance for bookings of $860M-$910M came up a little light of consensus.

Biggest revenue contributors for Q2 were Borderlands 3; NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19; Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Social Point mobile offerings; and WWE 2K19 and WWE SuperCard.

Recurrent consumer spending rose 32%, the company says, and made up 37% of GAAP net revenue.

Digitally delivered GAAP net revenue rose 72% to $615.8M.

GAAP net income rose to $71.8M from $25.4M.

It's boosting outlook for the fiscal year, expecting net bookings of $2.75B-$2.85B (in line with expectations for $2.8B); net cash from operations of more than $430M; and GAAP EPS of $3.38-$3.63.

For Q3, it sees net bookings coming in at $860M-$910M (vs. expected $934.6M) along with GAAP EPS of $1.39-$1.49.

