Bloom Energy slides as revenues flat Q/Q; Immelt named to board

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -6.5% after-hours after narrowly beating expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues of $233.5M, which rose 22% Y/Y but came in flat Q/Q.

Bloom says it achieved non-GAAP gross margin of 25.8% vs. 20.8% in the year-earlier quarter and $40.8M of adjusted EBITDA vs. $15.1M a year ago, while realizing a record 302 acceptances, up 46% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q.

For Q4, the company forecasts 355-385 acceptances at an average sales price $5,920-$6,220/kw.

Bloom also says former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt and economist Michael Boskin will join its board of directors.