Invesco Mortgage Capital Q3 economic return of 3.4%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Q3 core EPS of 47 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 45 cents and compares with 46 cents in Q2.

Covers dividend of 45 cents per share for fourth straight quarter.

Q3 economic return of 3.4%; 15.7% YTD ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Q3 book value per common share of $16.31 vs. $16.21 at Q2.

Q3 net interest income of $73.0M, unchanged from Q2.

Q3 average net interest margin of 1.20% vs. 1.16% in Q2.

Q3 non-GAAP effective yield of 3.84% vs. 3.99% in Q2.

Conference call on Nov. 8 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Invesco Mortgage Capital EPS beats by $0.02 (Nov. 7)