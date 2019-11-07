Zillow rises after home-flipping gooses revenues

Zillow Group is higher postmarket (Z +10.7% , ZG +9.7% ) after easily clearing the Street's bar for revenue in its Q3 report.

Revenue more than doubled to $745.2M driven by the Homes segment, which has rapidly grown to a $385M business form a year-ago $11M.

The Homes segment also drove a wider net loss (overall net loss of $64.6M, with a Homes segment loss of $87.9M vs. a year-ago loss of $16.4M).

The Offers business is growing rapidly, Zillow says, with more than 80,000 homeowners requesting an offer in Q3.

Revenue by segment: Homes, $384.6M (up 3,391%); IMT Premier Agent, $240.7M (up 3%); IMT Rentals, $44.4M (up 19%); IMT other, $50.2M (up 15%); Mortgages, $25.3M (up 37%).

Meanwhile, traffic to mobile apps and websites hit an all-time high (monthly unique users up 5% to 195.6M; visits up 11% to over 2.1B).

Press release