Encana picks Denver for new HQ in relocation to U.S.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) says it is moving its head office to Denver - not a surprise, since the city already is the headquarters for the company's U.S. operations and CEO Doug Suttles lives there.

The company said last week it would re-domicile to the U.S. and depart its longstanding home in Calgary; the company will be renamed Ovintiv, incorporated in Delaware and trade on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol OVV.

Encana’s U.S. move was a morale blow for the Canadian energy industry, but the company said it needs access to larger pools of investment, including U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts.