Yelp +10% amid revenue beat, strong Q4 guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 10.2% after hours, making up a heavy decline in the regular session, after its Q3 revenues edged expectations and the company guided for more in the current quarter.

Revenues grew 9% to $262.5M, driven mainly by advertising growth. Revenue from larger advertisers grew 21% with particular strength among national clients, Yelp says.

Net income (including $7M in fees tied to shareholder activism) fell to $10M from a year-ago $15M.

EBITDA rose 16%, to $58M (EBITDA margin up one point to 22%).

In operations, the company generated 42% more ad clicks Y/Y, leaded to a 22% drop in cost per click. Meanwhile, subscribing locations for Verified License and Business Highlights more than doubled from Q2, exceeding 50,000.

Cash from operations was $51M; at quarter's end, liquidity was $417M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue growth of 11-13%, with EBITDA margins rising 2-3 points Y/Y.

