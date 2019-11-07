EnLink Midstream sees 2020 capex cut in half from current year

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) -5.5% after-hours as Q3 earnings miss estimates and revenues fall by a third to $1.41B, also well below expectations.

ENLC also unveils a cost-cutting plan it expects to result in as much as $75M of cost reductions, margin enhancements and commercial wins during 2020.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA net to EnLink totaled $261.2M, and ENLC expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to come in at the low end of previous guidance of $1.07B-$1.1B.

Q3 distributable cash flow was $168.2M with a 1.21x coverage ratio

FY 2020 growth capital spending net to EnLink is projected at $275M-$375M, roughly half of the expected growth capex for FY 2019, which ENLC sees at the low end of prior guidance of $630M-$710M.