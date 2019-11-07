MSG approves split of sports, entertainment units

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) says its board has approved a simmering plan to separate its sports and entertainment businesses via spin-off.

Shares are up 3.7% after hours.

It's now pursuing a spin-off of the entertainment businesses into a separate publicly traded company, and in a revised structure, the entertainment company wouldn't retain any equity interest in the sports company.

It had previously contemplated spinning off two-thirds of economic interest in the sports business to shareholders, with the entertainment company holdings one-third.

The sports company would include the New York Knicks and New York Rangers (and their development teams); esports interests in Knicks Gaming and Counter Logic Gaming; and its training center in Greenburgh, N.Y.

The entertainment company would hold interests in the planned MSG Sphere venues along with Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and the Chicago Theatre, along with the bookings business, productions and other interests and $1B cash on hand.

The split is to be complete during Q1, MSG says.

Activist Blue Harbour Group has just pressed MSG to sell minority stakes in the sports teams ahead of any spin-off to boost their value.