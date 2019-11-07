Axon racks up Q3 earnings beat, raises full-year sales view

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) +10.6% after-hours after exceeding estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues while increasing its full-year sales guidance.

Axon says Q3 revenues of $131M represent growth of 25% Y/Y and 16% Q/Q, driven by TASER 7 unit shipments, international demand for Axon Cloud services, increased demand for legacy TASER devices and growth of Axon Fleet in-car video systems.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled a record $24M; gross margin of 61.3% increased from 58.3% in Q2.

Axon raises its full-year revenue guidance to $500M-$510M from its prior outlook of $485M-$495M, in line with $489M analyst consensus estimate, and reiterates expectations for annual adjusted EBITDA of $80M-$85M.

The company says the expected strength of Axon Body 3 and TASER 7 cartridge shipments will result in an increased mix of lower margin hardware revenue in Q4.