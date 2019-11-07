Lions Gate jumps as TV, films pace strong Q2

Lions Gate is sharply higher after hours (LGF.A +8.4% , LGF.B +6.9% ) following fiscal Q2 results with an easy beat on revenues thanks largely to TV production.

Revenues rose 9.2% overall to $983.5M.

Segment profits jumped 10.6% to $170.4M, with the major profit contribution coming from the motion picture studio (strong performances from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood and John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum).

Adjusted net income came to $49.1M, while operating income was $57.6M and OIBDA $145.6M.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $374M (down 0.9%); Motion Pictures, $405.8M (up 7.1%); Television Production, $274M (up 80.1%).

Profit by segment: Media Networks, $104.6M (down 14.8%); Motion Pictures, $51M (up 295%); Television Production, $12.6M (up 34%).

Cash flow from operations was $181.2M (up from $156.5M); adjusted free cash flow was $61.1M (down from $99.5M after higher repayment of production loans).

