DoJ issues civil subpoenas to automakers in California emissions deal probe

The Department of Justice reportedly has issued civil subpoenas to Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) that reached a tailpipe emissions deal this summer with the state of California.

The subpoenas follow a July agreement between the automakers and the California Air Resources Board on fuel efficiency standards, which is at odds with the Trump administration's regulatory approach.

The investigation focuses on possible collaboration between the automakers and the California regulator on the deal, which the DoJ says could raise antitrust concerns.

CARB says the state worked individually with the companies and that all parties were mindful of not violating antitrust laws.