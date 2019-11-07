Viasat +6.1% after double-digit revenue jump, swing to profit

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 6.1% postmarket following a fairly easy beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q2 results.

Revenues grew 14.5% to $592.3M thanks to momentum in Satellite Services and Government Systems.

That led to a swing to GAAP net profit of $3.2M from a year-ago loss of $25.7M. On a non-GAAP basis, it swung to a $21M gain from a $9M loss.

EBITDA rose 53%, to $118.2M.

New contract awards fell 6%, to $692.3M. But sales backlog was up 2%, to $1.945B.

