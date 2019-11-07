New York AG drops two counts against Exxon as fraud case concludes

The New York attorney general's office today dropped part of its securities fraud case against Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) that accuses the oil giant of misleading investors about how potential climate change regulations could affect its future business.

Lawyers for the state withdrew two fraud counts at the end of the nearly three-week trial, but the AG's office proceeded with two counts that require the elements of the Martin Act, a New York state anti-fraud law with a lower bar of proof.

Exxon lawyers, confident in their case, asked the judge not to drop the fraud counts, saying the claims had damaged the reputation of the company and its executives and thus had a right to receive a ruling.

Now it is up to State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager: If the judge rules in favor of the AG, it could prompt further lawsuits or investigations into XOM and other oil companies, while a ruling in XOM's favor could insulate the company against such claims and perhaps improve its reputation on climate change issues.