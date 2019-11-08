Sears to close 96 stores by February

Another wave of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) store closures is on the horizon as billionaire owner Eddie Lampert struggles to return the big-box retailer to its former glory days.

Following the closures, there will be just 182 Sears/Kmart stores in operation, down from 425 locations as of February, when Lampert rescued Sears from bankruptcy proceedings in a $5.2B deal.

The company has posted seven straight years of losses and shuttered hundreds of outlets under Lampert's leadership as shopping trends shifted online or to rivals like Walmart.