How big is the 737 NG cracking problem?

Indonesia's Lion Air has found "pickle fork" cracks on two 737 NGs with fewer flights than the FAA's safety directive after reports surfaced last week that Qantas and Southwest Airlines found the same problems on planes that did not require urgent inspections.

It's not good new for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which is already deep in the midst of the 737 MAX crisis (and involved Lion Air).

Repairing the cracks requires grounding the airplane, with remedial work costing an estimated $275K per aircraft, according to aviation consultancy IBA.