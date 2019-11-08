Japan set to load up on more stimulus

"To speed up our recovery [from natural disasters], deal with risks from abroad and accelerate productivity growth, we are formulating an economic plan along the lines of a 15-month budget," said Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary.

It would be Japan's first economic stimulus package since 2016.

The BOJ has already cut overnight interest rates to -0.1% and purchased trillions of yen worth of government bonds but the flat yield curve now makes it hard for banks and insurers to turn a profit.

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, JOF, DBJP, OTC:JYN, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, SCJ, EZJ, JPXN