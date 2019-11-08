Trump won't impose tariffs on European cars - Juncker

Despite U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Europe, as well as $7.5B of duties on European goods, President Trump won't take the next step in imposing tariffs on European cars next week.

That's according to Jean-Claude Juncker, the outgoing president of the European Commission.

Trump has until November 14 to decide whether to apply new duties on European carmakers, after arguing in May that American imports of European autos pose a national security threat to the U.S.

Related: BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)