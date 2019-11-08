Fed weighs climate change economics

A "green interest rate" is one of the topics on the calendar today as the San Francisco Fed convenes the U.S. central bank's first-ever conference on the "Economics of Climate Change."

The event is so oversubscribed a webcast has been created to meet demand.

"It's important for us from a monetary policy perspective to know what the potential growth rate of the economy is and if climate events or climate risk is going to shave that off, even if it's over the long term," San Fran Fed chief Mary Daly said earlier this week.

See the livestream here at 8:45 a.m. PT