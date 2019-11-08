Futures edge lower after record close

Futures are inching down after yesterday gains, when the Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs, as traders wait for the next catalyst to move stocks higher.

"Any kind of uncertainty there, with the market at all-time highs, and it's easy for traders and institutions to press the sell button and take some money off the table," said Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory Alan B. Lancz & Associates.

Reports have suggested that the White House's plan to roll back China tariffs faces internal opposition, though President Trump said the two sides had come to a substantial "Phase One" trade deal on IP, financial services and big agricultural purchases.