Gold Fields maintains production outlook for 2019

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) says it will deliver to the upper end of its full-year 2019 guidance of 2.13M ounces - 2.18M ounces range, despite a tough Q3; forecasts all-in costs between $1,075/oz and $1,095/oz.

In Q3, production fell 2% Y/Y to 523,000 oz, stating there was a “lock up of gold” in two of its Australian processing plants; lower grades were also mined at the Damang mine and the Cerro Corona mine

Output at the South Deep mine in SA increased to 61,000oz from 49,500oz the year before

All-in costs fell 5% to $1,084/oz, while AISC increased 4% to $1,018/oz; received $1,469/oz for its gold sales, up from $1,184/oz.

The company reduced its net debt by $97M to ~$1.5B and said it does not plan to undertake any further hedging activity for 2020 or beyond.