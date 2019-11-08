Foot Locker +2% after Susquehanna upgrade

Susquehanna lifts its rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Positive from Neutral on its expectation for improved results for the second half of the fiscal year.

Analyst Sam Poser points to cited improved sales and product allocations of Jordan Retro, Puma, Adidas' Yeezy, Nike's 270 React and other Nike styles.

"Foot Locker is getting better access to key items than it did last year, as other retailers are either getting less or being shut out of some key items," he notes.

Susquehanna hikes its price target to $55 from $39 vs. the average sell-side PT of $46.39.

Shares of Foot Locker are up 1.70% premarket to $47.27.